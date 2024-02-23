type here...
"What God cannot do doesn't exist" - After 20 years of marriage...
News

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist” – After 20 years of marriage couple finally welcomes a child

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
What God cannot do doesn't exist - After 20 years of marriage couple finally welcomes a child
A Nigerian couple have finally welcomed a child after 20 years of marriage.

This good news was recalled in the caption attached to a trending video that has received a lot of love reactions from netizens.

The video was captioned: “Congratulations sir, after 20 years of marriage.”

What God cannot do doesn't exist - After 20 years of marriage couple finally welcomes a child

In the said video, the man can be seen seated while a white substance believed to be powder was poured on his body in celebration of the news.

The face of his wife was also shown in the said video with her body also being decorated with powder.

Not long after, the face of the new baby was displayed while she was elegantly sleeping.

Netizens Reactions…

Say_hi_ too_bianca: “Wow a very big congrats to him.”

victoriaadeboshe: “God is a miraculous God congratulations ur home is blessed forever.”

shalom NWA: “congratulations to you dear God will do it again.”

AISHA?: “I like the baby papa hand …congratulation sir.”

?ANNABELLA: “I tap this blessing for my mum.”

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

