What God cannot do doesn’t exist – Reactions as woman who has been married for 26 years finally gives birth

An elderly Nigerian woman has welcomed a set of twins after enduring 26 years of childlessness.

The joyous occasion, captured in a viral photo, has touched the hearts of many across social media.

The photo, shared by Instagram user @Temilolosobola, shows the overjoyed new mother lovingly cradling her newborn twins and dancing with pure joy.

The identity of the woman remains undisclosed, but her happiness is visible, and her story of overcoming the challenges of infertility has resonated with countless viewers.

The photos have quickly gained traction on social media, and viewers have flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations, sharing in the woman’s triumph and applauding her perseverance.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

@m.o.t_colection said: “I tap into this congratulations ???.”

@temitope.oguntolu said: “GOD is great!!! Congratulations ma’am, may they forever be a blessing to you. Amen ?????.”

@lim_turarenwuta said: “Eh God is wonderful, God please do my sisters own soonest.”

@olly_jay85 said: “Congratulations. I receive my miracle of Twins 1boy 1girl too in Jesus’s name.”

@zannybeautyconcept said: “Congratulations. I will be celebrated soon.”

@emtosaffordees said: “Na only she know wetin her eye Don see. God bless all waiting with the fruit of the womb. Its a journey no one can understand how you feel?