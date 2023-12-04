“What happened abroad!”; Man goes on his knee to thank God as he lands safely in Nigeria – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who just returned from abroad has caused a buzz with an unusual behavior he displayed at an airport after his plane landed safely in Nigeria.

As soon as he checked out with his luggage he was beyond joy which netizens don’t seem to understand as Nigeria is not a country one is proud of in it current state.

According to the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram captures him on his knee in the public space, praying and thanking God for journey mercies.

He bowed down his head in thanks to his God and stood up making a roaring reaction.

