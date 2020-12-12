type here...
Entertainment

What has Akufo Addo done for you? – Archipalago blasts Kumericans

By Qwame Benedict
Archipalago
Social media sensation and vlogger Archipalago has blasted some people from Kumasi asking them what they have benefitted since Nana Addo and his government came to power.

Last Wednesday, the EC Chairperson Madam Jean Mensa declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the President-elect after the 2020 polls.

This called for celebration as supporters of the NPP went on the street to jubilate following their win.

News emerged that some people from the Ashanti Region as a way of trolling former President John Mahama and his NDC decided to organise a funeral for him.

Though this funeral was just to make fun of the whole situation, Archipalago didn’t see the funny side of it thereby sending some strong words to the people in the Ashanti Region.

He went on to ask the people of the Ashanti Region what President Akufo-Addo has done for them since he became a President.

Watch the video below:

Former President Mahama revealed that his party will examine all the pink sheets from the 2020 election and take the necessary measure. He refused to accept the election results.

Source:Ghpage

