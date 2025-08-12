type here...
What I went looking for far away is just right here- brokenhearted Patapaa congratulates Davido & Chioma

By Mzta Churchill

“One Corner” hitmaker, Patapaa has reacted to the wedding ceremony of Nigerian superstar, Davido, and Chioma which took place in Miami last weekend.

Just like any other musician, or fan of the Nigerian musician, Patapaa took to his official page to congratulate Davido and Chioma for their successful wedding.

In his congratulatory message, Patapaa praised Chioma for being a woman of substance and agreeing to let Davido lead her to the altar.

Patapaa noted that Chioma has proven to him that not only women outside Africa, but those in Africa are also women of substance.

Patapaa claims his search for a woman of substance made him travel all the way to Germany to search for love, however, after his marriage to Liha, he could boldly state without any equivocation that African ladies are better.

Blessing African women, Patapaa noted that he wished he had never gone for Liha, but an African woman, as he continued to praise them.

He wrote, “Congratulations to Davido, and Chioma, you make love look beautiful. What I went looking for far away is just right here. God bless African women”.

Meanwhile, Liha, the ex wife of the musician has married a content creator after she kept an arm’s length from the musician for reasons that are best known to the duo.

- GhPage
