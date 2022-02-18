type here...
Something is not right! – Ghanaians react after UTV announces John Dumelo as next host of United Showbiz

By Kweku Derrick
The Despite Media Group has unveiled John Dumelo as the host of its highly patronised prime time entertainment show, United Showbiz, for this weekend.

The latest announcement comes barely a week after the management of United Television released a flier with Yvonne Nelson as host for last week’s edition of the programme.

Some loyal viewers were taken by surprise after Yvonne hosted the show in the stead of Nana Ama McBrown who has been the face of United Showbiz and a regular host for that matter.

This weekend John Dumelo will engage guest actress Matilda Asare and fashionista Nana Akua Addo, alongside regular pundits Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Bulldog and Kwame A-Plus.

Many were hoping to see the return of Nana Ama McBrown but it appears UTV managers have a different plan, and this has raised eyebrows about what’s going on behind closed doors which the public is not yet aware of.

At this point, it seems something is really wrong somewhere because for McBrown to be sidelined again raises serious questions.

The rotation of hosts could be a new format being tested by producers and if it’s a hit, would it lead to McBrown being sidelined?

“What is really going on?” – this has been the question on the minds of her fans.

