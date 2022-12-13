“What is happening to him” – Fans react to the new hairstyle of B4Bonah

Fans are reacting to the new hairstyle of Ghanaian musician B4Bonah.

This was after the “Dear God” hitmaker shared a new photo of himself in what could be described as thick dreadlocks.

That was an unconventional look which many did not know B4Bonah for considering that he had a ‘good boy” when coming up.

While some attribute it to his lifestyle choices like the use and probable abuse of drugs, others believe B4Bonah has the liberty to pick and choose any hairstyle he wants.

The reactions from fans hinged on apprehension especially when B4Bonah has not been able to churn out new tunes in years.

Kan me nan kan me ba nan … #WORK pic.twitter.com/VkIXZUpG8D — B4Bonah (@b4BONAH) December 13, 2022

“What is happening to B4Bonah?” That is the unanswered question in the minds of many