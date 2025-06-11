type here...
What is the sense in publicly displaying a gun?- King Asu B reacts to Yaa Baby’s death

By Mzta Churchill

Now one of the top media personalities in Kumasi, and Ghana at large, King Asu B, privately known as Barima Kwaku Asubonteng has questioned the relevance of publicly displaying guns.

King Asu B’s comment comes following the death of Tiktoker, Yaa Baby which has become a topic of online discussion.

Speaking on the recent episode of the “Rash Hour” show, King Asu B, adding his cent to the issue reacted to a video of Yaa Baby publicly displaying a gun.

The media personality does not see any sense in the old video that features the now deceased, questioning the relevance of the display of guns by Ghanaians.

King Asu B also questioned the criteria for licensing a gun for someone, stating that it needs to be questioned.

