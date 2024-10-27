What Politicians Cannot Do Doesn’t Exist: Video Of Cheddar Peeling Cassava Trends Online

Plans are far advanced toward the December 7 general election and as a result, both the presidential and parliamentary candidates are trying their best to please the people so that if possible, they could be given the nod.

Whilst others and stirring Banku, braiding her and stooping too low to do any work to please their people, Cheddar decided to shock Ghanaians.

The presidential candidate is currently touring cities, villages, and cottages at the moment to meet and have a direct conversation with the people within the jurisdiction.

Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, Bono Region, and Northern Region just to mention a few are a few regions Cheddar has toured so far.

Per our report, he is currently in the Bono Region to engage with the voters in that Region so that if possible he could canvass for votes since he needs them to become the next president of Ghana.

Well, a video is trending across social media that has caused netizens, both Ghanaians and fans of Cheddar to react.

In the viral video, Cheddar is seen peeling cassava in one of the cottages he visited, meanwhile, let us check the video out!