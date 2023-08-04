New Findings: What really happened to the daughter of Bekwai MCE? – Full Details

- Advertisement -

Daughter of the Bekwai MCE was not shot as earlier speculated by online media portals and outlets. This new findings is according to a Facebook post by one Erastus Asare Donkor

According to the post, the Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei on 3rd August 2023, at Atwima Bebu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the husband of the deceased, he returned home at about 5:30pm on 3rd August, 2023 and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. He further alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked and a television set stolen.

However, an initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into.

Also, upon an inspection of deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gun shot wound was found.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation autopsy as investigation continues.

The Police have visited the family of the deceased and we are working with them to get to the bottom of the matter and bring perpetrators to face justice. The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case. A Police clinical psychologists has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times.