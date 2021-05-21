type here...
What we show off is just packaging – Stonebwoy

By Qwame Benedict
Stonebwoy
Bhim Nation President Livingston Etse Satekla popularly know as Stonebwoy has sent some words of advise to the youth.

According to Stonebwoy, the youth shouldn’t be swayed away by some of the show off by some celebrities in the country.

In recent times, one thing that has been common on social media is celebrities showing off their lavish lifestyle of living.

Due to this, some people who have been following some of these celebrities tend to do all manner of things just to be able to match up with them.

But Stonebwoy in an interview with Andy Dosty has disclosed that the show off by some of his colleagues are just mere packaging. .

He explained that some of the things that some celebrities show off are things which have been borrowed adding that the actual owners of those things are quietly sitting down and watching.

Watch the interview below;

Source:Ghpage

