type here...
Entertainment

What will happen if an animal like you dies?- Rashad questions Ralph

By Mzta Churchill

Renowned Ghanaian blogger and the brain behind the “Rash Hour” program, Rashad has taken a swipe at social media activist, Ralph Saint Williams.

Speaking during today’s edition of the “Rash Hour” show, Rashad stated categorically that he does not in any support support what happens in the various hospitals across Ghana.

However, Rashad stated that it wouldn’t have been any news should Ralph had died following too much bleeding as he claims.

Rashad shared that sometime ago, Ralph publicly denigrated Ghanaians, labeling them animals.

Rashad noted that since Ralph labeled all Ghanaians animals, he’s also an animal, so, it’s no news if an animal like him dies.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/175Npn4E73/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I strongly believe Ralph is bipolar- Rashad explains

The nurses were pressing their phones and when I called them, they insulted me- woman reveals her daughter can’t...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
23.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

Western Region Accident

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

Agradaa and Daughter

Sakawa guys flee after been nabbed at Osun State

Kasoa Another guy's manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

Maid
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways