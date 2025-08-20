What will happen if an animal like you dies?- Rashad questions Ralph

Renowned Ghanaian blogger and the brain behind the “Rash Hour” program, Rashad has taken a swipe at social media activist, Ralph Saint Williams.

Speaking during today’s edition of the “Rash Hour” show, Rashad stated categorically that he does not in any support support what happens in the various hospitals across Ghana.

However, Rashad stated that it wouldn’t have been any news should Ralph had died following too much bleeding as he claims.

Rashad shared that sometime ago, Ralph publicly denigrated Ghanaians, labeling them animals.

Rashad noted that since Ralph labeled all Ghanaians animals, he’s also an animal, so, it’s no news if an animal like him dies.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/175Npn4E73/?mibextid=wwXIfr