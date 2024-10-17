GhPageEntertainmentWhat Will You Do For The Street?- Shatta Wale Asks Bawumia As...
What Will You Do For The Street?- Shatta Wale Asks Bawumia As He Forces Him To Speak Pidgin

By Mzta Churchill
Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale among other top-notch Ghanaian celebrities, Kuami Eugene, and Samini, just to mention a few met the second gentleman who doubles as the presidential candidate on the ticket of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia.

Even though the true purpose of their meeting is still unknown, it i not far-fetched from the fact that the vice president met them to seek their validation.

When it was his turn to ask a question, the “JJC” crooner asked about the vice president’s plans for the people on the street.

According to Shatta Wale, he has been on the street before, hence, knows what the people on the street are going through.

Shatta Wale claims the people on the street have hanged their lives around the necks of the celebrities, hoping to get better lives because the government whose duty is to make their lives better has failed them.

Shatta Wale stated categorically that he and the other celebrities do not necessarily want anything from the government, they rather want the government to make the lives of the street people better.

He disclosed that Ghanaian celebrities spend so much on the people on the street, so, they will be very happy should the government support the people on the street.

He added that the vice president should speak pidgin when replying to his question.

