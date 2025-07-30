type here...
What you did is childish- King Asu B slaps sense into Lilwin

By Mzta Churchill

Decent, outspoken, diligent, and persistent Ghanaian journalist who can easily maneuver in intense conditions, King Asubonteng, popularly known on screen as King Asu B has slapped sense into comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

King Asu B believes that Lilwin’s actions following the sudden demise of legendary Daddy Lumba are extremely childish.

King Asu B’s comment came during the recent episode of “The Rash Hour” show, where the topic under discussion was the passing of Daddy Lumba and the news surrounding it.

According to King Asu B, he had seen and read articles about what Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin said, however, he had not watched the video.

Watching the video, King Asu B stated clearly that he never expected Lilwin to spew nonsense like this following the death of the great musician.

In his opinion, Kung Asu B believes that Lilwin behaved childishly, adding that, the actor could have done better than this.

