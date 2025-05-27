type here...
What you said doesn’t make any sense- King Asu B fires NPP’s Ashanti Regional Communication Director

By Mzta Churchill

Entertainment personality, Barima Kwaku Asubonteng, known popularly on screen as King Asu B has slapped sense into the Ashanti Regional communication director.

King Asu B has stated emphatically that the communication director’s statement on the Chairman Wontumi issue makes no sense.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Rash Hour, King Asu B said that he expected something better from Paul Kwabena Yandoh.

According to King Asu B, even though he does not know much about Galamsey issues in Ghana, neither is he close to Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of the first gentleman of Ghana, but he is optimistic that the business tycoon knows nothing about the arrest of Chairman Wontumi.

In buttressing his assertion, King Asu B said that if Ibrahim Mahama was involved in the issue, Chairman Wontumi would have known, and called him out following his arrest.

He added that he believes that perhaps Paul Kwabena Yandoh is trying his best to use the wrong way to please his boss, Chairman Wontumi.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1ASt5qWPmt/?mibextid=wwXIfr

