News

Whatsapp audio chat between Ama official and Kay Verli leaked online after atopa session

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Trending nude video of TikToker Ama Official that was reportedly leaked by Asantewaa
In the midst of Ama Official’s pregnancy allegations, a new audio that has surfaced online has given a whole new twist to the trending story.

Ever since Ama Official accused Kay Verli of sleeping with her and giving her just Ghc 150 to pay for the guest house they used and also used the rest as her transportation fare from Accra to Obuasi – The male Tiktoker has never issued a word about the claims.

As we all know, silence means concern hence Ama Official’s accusations against Kay Verli might be true.

In the new trending Whatsapp audio chat, Kay Verli can be heard asking Ama Official if he gave her a rough ride.

Ama Official can also be heard moaning loudly while Kay Verli was seriously hitting her from the back with his huge-anaconda manhood.

17-year-old TikToker Ama Official now pregnant for Asantewaa’s brother after she was chopped raw and free

17-year-old famed Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Official has wildly alleged that she’s pregnant for Asantwaa’s brother Kay Verli

As asserted by Ama Official who slept with Kay Verli a little over a month ago, the male TikToker ejaculated into her during their infamous atopa session.

It all began when an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media. READ MORE HERE

Source:GHpage

