When did Akuffo Addo solve dumsor? – Sadiq questions Sarkodie

NDC sympathiser and the CEO of 3Music Awards Sadiq Abdulai has questioned Tema-based rapper Sarkodie to come out and state when President Nana Akuffo Addo solved Dumsor.

Sarkodie yesterday released a song titled happy day which features Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene.

Sarkodie in the song acknowledged the current president saying he solved dumsor and with his free SHS policy which has reduced the burden of some Ghanaian parents all he can say is for Ghanaians to give him 4 more years.

Sarkodie endorse Nana Addo pic.twitter.com/90dFwearTg — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 3, 2020

But Sadiq who speaks for the NDC on matters concerning the entertainment industry took to Twitter to share his frustration and to ask Sarkodie to research and come back and tell Ghanaians the truth.

He tweeted: “It’s ignorance for anyone to suggest the Nana Addo led administration solved Dumsor. When and how did they solve Dumsor? Such ignorance can’t be allowed to fester. By all means take your endorsement fees, but dont hoodwink your fans into believing your ignorance.”

