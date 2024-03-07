type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWhen I Heard You Were Poisoned I Never Believed It- Lawyer Lecturer...
News

When I Heard You Were Poisoned I Never Believed It- Lawyer Lecturer Reveals

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Law Lecturer and Director, Legal, of the National Communications Authority(NCA), Dr. Poku Adusei has confirmed that the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah died as a result of food poisoning.

READ ALSO: John Kumah’s Biography; All You Need To Know

This comes after the immediate family of the deceased took to social media to announce the sudden demise of their beloved.

According to the family, John Kumah died when dusk was falling today, March 7 after battling an undisclosed short illness.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Poku Adusei claims John Kumah was poisoned as Captain Smart said some time ago.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: John Kumah Was Po!soined- Captain Smart Reveals

“When I heard you’ve been allegedly poisoned I thought it was a joke! Herrrrr this world is wicked!! J.K.[ John Kumah], ” Dr. Adusei posted on Facebook

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH Page

TODAY

Thursday, March 7, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.6 ° F
86.6 °
86.6 °
68 %
3.5mph
61 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more