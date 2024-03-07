When I Heard You Were Poisoned I Never Believed It- Lawyer Lecturer Reveals

- Advertisement -

Law Lecturer and Director, Legal, of the National Communications Authority(NCA), Dr. Poku Adusei has confirmed that the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah died as a result of food poisoning.

This comes after the immediate family of the deceased took to social media to announce the sudden demise of their beloved.

According to the family, John Kumah died when dusk was falling today, March 7 after battling an undisclosed short illness.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Poku Adusei claims John Kumah was poisoned as Captain Smart said some time ago.

“When I heard you’ve been allegedly poisoned I thought it was a joke! Herrrrr this world is wicked!! J.K.[ John Kumah], ” Dr. Adusei posted on Facebook