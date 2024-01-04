“When I die, take me to…”: Auntie Muni’s last wish before she died revealed

- Advertisement -

The son of Aunti Muni, the veteran Waakye seller who reportedly kick the bucket yesterday has revealed the final wish of his when she was on her dying bed.

During an interview with Asaase Radio, Arafat expressed his concerns that his mother may have passed away due to incorrect medication.

He explained that after receiving medication for her leg pain at the hospital, her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Regarding her last wish, Arafat revealed that Auntie Muni had specifically instructed them to lay her to rest in Tamale. He emphasized that they were diligently honouring her wishes.

“She said when she dies, we should take her to Tamale to bury her. So we followed the instructions she gave to us. This morning we are preparing to take her to Tamale for burial,” he stated.