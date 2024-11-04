When I Start K!lling Your Career You Will Learn Sense- Shatta Wale Threatens Black Sherif

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at his colleague, Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale has threatened to k!ll Black Sherif’s career if the latter does not apply sense in his dealing with him henceforth.

Speaking on a Twitter space, Shatta Wale noted that he does not understand why Black Sherif would not watch his full interview but base it on hearsay and make hasty conclusions.

According to him, if Black Sherif had sense, he would have watched the full interview and understood him before taking any action.

Shatta said that, if Black Sherif does not take care, he will have no option but to k!ll the musician’s career, and no one dares stop him when he starts. Not even the family members of Shatta Wale himself.