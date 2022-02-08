“When you broke, a harmless good morning can sound like a tease” – Sarkodie on E-LEVY

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has broken his silence on the controversial E-LEVY by stating his stance on it.

According to him, if Ghanaians were not broke, they would have accepted to pay the E-LEVY without hesitation.

In a tweet, Sarkodie said he makes his money outside and readily pays his taxes because the systems out there work, unlike Ghana where the taxes are usually beneficial to the masses.

In a nutshell, Sarkodie intimated that Ghanaians need to have value for their money before they agree to pay the controversial E-LEVY.

However, Ghanaians have disagreed with him on the fact that he said: “When you broke, a harmless good morning can sound like a tease.”

I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make( it’s only right ) it’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad . When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease