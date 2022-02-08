type here...
GhPageEntertainment"When you broke, a harmless good morning can sound like a tease"...
Entertainment

“When you broke, a harmless good morning can sound like a tease” – Sarkodie on E-LEVY

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has broken his silence on the controversial E-LEVY by stating his stance on it.

According to him, if Ghanaians were not broke, they would have accepted to pay the E-LEVY without hesitation.

In a tweet, Sarkodie said he makes his money outside and readily pays his taxes because the systems out there work, unlike Ghana where the taxes are usually beneficial to the masses.

In a nutshell, Sarkodie intimated that Ghanaians need to have value for their money before they agree to pay the controversial E-LEVY.

However, Ghanaians have disagreed with him on the fact that he said: “When you broke, a harmless good morning can sound like a tease.”

I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make( it’s only right ) it’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad . When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    94 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News