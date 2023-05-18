Where are their parents – Reactions as SHS1 students leave school to lodge inside a hotel (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A video of two Nigerian teenagers believed to be fresh secondary school students spending time together in a hotel has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

A TikTok user, who goes by the handle @__just_1_cashapp, was the first person to publish the worrying clip on the video-sharing platform.



In the video, a young girl, who is clearly underage, is seen taking a mirror selfie with her ‘partner’, a young boy, who also appears to be a minor, in the background.



The girl was posing for the camera when the guy came into the frame and kissed her on the lips.



The video has caused a huge stir on the internet, with many condemning the underage children for lodging in a hotel together.

Some others criticized the hotel management for allowing them to stay in their facility, while others knocked their parents for failing to instil good values in them.

Read some comments below,

@_favourite_ada wrote, “Where are their parents??”

@lollypeezle wrote, “This is why i will forever love Community parenting. Let’s say the parents of these two failed, what about the staff of the hotel? The moment they entered and ask for key, there’s an adult holding their ears and twisting it while giving them brain resetting knock. A ti miss ?????”

@cap_levii wrote, “Another question is why hotels are allowing minors lodge in their establishment. They can refuse them service or ask for an ID before allowing them stay. But it’s money over anything else for most business so.”

@abdulherphyz wrote, “Dealing with teenage kids can be exhausting. Lots of people don’t know a parent could do everything right and still have their kids turn out badly.”

