Where is your employment Minister? – Nana Aba jabs tweep who asked her to help more people get jobs

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has, in an unexpected turn of event, given a savage response to a Twitter user for harmlessly urging her to help more people get jobs.

GHPage.com earlier reported that the General Manager of GhOne TV had supported an unemployed graduate in getting a job after she met him washing cars at a washing bay.

Shortly after posting a video of the 28-year-old man, Nana Aba said she had been overwhelmed with multiple job offers and scholarships.

Amidst the outpour of compliments for her selflessness, a tweeter who goes by the name Kofi D. Asamoah asked the broadcast journalist to set up a group to help more people get jobs.

Nana Aba quickly replied the social media user asking him where the employment minister is because he is the one who is responsible for employing people.

Source:GHPage

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
