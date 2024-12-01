Whether You Vote For Bawumia Or Not He Will Win- Nana Agradaa

When we all thought the outcome of the election was dependent on the voters, Nana Agradaa has stated that it is not.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the woman of God has stated that the votes of Ghanaians are not needed.

She claims God has already chosen the vice president and flag bearer of the NPP as the next president of Ghana.

According to her, whether Ghanaians vote for Bawumia or not, he will still become the next president of God.

Agradaa believes God does not fail, and since He has revealed to her that Bawumia will win, he will surely win.

She, however, stated that to be on the safer side, Ghanaians should rather vote for Dr. Bawumia, since whether they like it or yes, he will become the next president.