- Advertisement -

Bridget Otoo, a media personality, has expressed concern and launched an attack at the head of the Ghana Police Service that the IGP has not been a good father.

According to her, the IGP, who is responsible for overseeing the conduct of individuals under his command, was busy teaching discipline in civilians while his employees perfected their bullion van robbery skills.

She added and also confirmed some fears of some people that the police force has far more armed robbers than those who have been identified.

Her post reads:

“The IGP was busy instilling discipline among citizen while his men were busily perfecting their bullion Van and armed robbery attacks.

“If you have more than 7 trained police officers involved in bullion van attacks, can you imagine how many more haven’t bn identified”

See her screenshot below:

Bridget Otoo post

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, four more police officers have been arrested for their roles in thefts on bullion trailers across the country.

According to the authorities, When they were escorted to their hideout, two of the officers who had been caught earlier were killed in a gunfight with the armed robbery group.

The public has expressed reservations about the police narrative, with several citizens smelling fish.

Meanwhile, police claim they have detained the four individuals who were detained and pledge to complete their investigations.