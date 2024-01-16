White man who came to Africa to search for love goes broke after spending on slayqueen he met; Begs for money to return

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Irish man named Patrick, who embarked on a quest for love in Kenya, has found himself stranded and heartbroken as his Kenyan lover has abandoned him after going broke.

Patrick, who shared his emotional plea on TikTok, has captured the attention of social media users with his desperate request for financial assistance to fund his return ticket home.

In a tearful video, Patrick recounted the disheartening experience of being deserted by his Kenyan lover, who reportedly declared a loss of interest in their relationship due to his financial difficulties.

The Irish man, visibly distressed expressed shock over the sudden change in his lover’s attitude, implored viewers to contribute funds to help him purchase a plane ticket back to Ireland.

The emotional video has sparked empathy and concern among social media users, with many expressing sympathy for Patrick’s predicament.

Watch the video below to know more…

