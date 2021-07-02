- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has reacted to claims that he went to the US with DJ Switch only to run away after reaching there.

Twene Jonas and Afia Schwarzenegger have been engaging in banter on social media after the latter attack Jonas for allegedly insulting the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, he has reported Twene Jonas to the US embassy in Ghana, and hopefully, he would be deported within the next two months.

After her allegation, Twene Jonas has been silent which made people believe that all that Afia Schwarzenegger said was true hence his silence.

Well, Twene Jonas has broken his silence and has asked people not to give any seriousness to comments from Afia Schwarzenegger because his trip to the United State was facilitated by white people.

In a live video, he explained that he has no black friend in the US because he knows they might be seeking his downfall that is why he always hang around with white people.

He continued that if those comments continue to flood social media, he might be forced to take his camera to the house of the people who brought him to the US including paying for his plane ticket.

Watch the video below:

Jonas added people in the country can bragging that took him to the US and he escaped should go live and curse him for telling lies about who took him to the US.