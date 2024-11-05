Who is Balthazar Ebang Engonga? His networth, wife & children

Balthazar Ebang Engonga, a well-known Equatorial Guinea politician, was born in Malabo on March 15, 1970. Balthazar Ebang Engonga is a married guy with six children.

Early Life and Politics

The Equatorial Guinean politician joined politics at an early age after pursuing a degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Malabo.

Balthazar Ebang Engonga was elevated to a higher position in the financial sector because of his dedication, hard work, and knowledge.

He won a position in the Equatorial Guinea government to oversee financial crime in the country, where he had previously worked for many years.

He was appointed head of Equatorial Guinea’s National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) after assisting in the implementation of financial rules and combating financial crimes.

Engonga has reached key career milestones. He was honoured for his efforts to improve the country’s financial openness.

His efforts have boosted the financial industry and helped stabilize Equatorial Guinea’s economy.

Ebang Engonga Wife

He is married, having tied the knot with his wife several years after dating for some time. However, details about Ebang Engonga’s wife, including her name, age, and career, remain largely private and are not widely known.

Ebang Engonga Children

He has six children, five boys and one girl. Their names and ages are kept private.

Ebang Engonga Net worth

Balthazar Ebang Engonga’s net worth in 2024 is expected to range between $1 million and $2 million, as he is a successful politician and businessman.

Ebang Engonga Scandal

Despite his professional success, Engonga’s career has experienced various hurdles, including the recent leak of tapes involving numerous women, which stirred online controversy.

The report further indicated that the reason for the recordings was that the ladies Ebang engaged with thought him to be the source of male seeds due to the large number of children he has with his married wife.

According to rumours, he discovered his sex tapes on the internet after being sexually abused by a woman, which led to his job loss.

Some of the footage purportedly shows his brother’s wife and a cousin, exacerbating the sex tape scandal.