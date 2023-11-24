Who is Gail Lewis? And why is she trending to on TikTok?

- Advertisement -

A TikTok video of an employee by name Gail Lewis’ retirement from Walmart, has gone viral on social media and left netizens emotional.

The video calls Gail Lewis “the best employee in Walmart’s history,” and shows her signing off on her last day working at the company.

In the video, Lewis is sighted making an announcement, stating that she is “signing out” after 10 years of her years at the Morris, Illinois, branch of Walmart.

Gail then talked about how she loved her job and also stated that she made many friends while she worked there for a decade.

Who is Gail Lewis?

Gail Lewis of Morris, Illinois, reportedly served as an associate at Walmart for 10 years. She went viral on TikTok last week after announcing her departure from the store in an emotional video, viewed over 13 million times as at when this post was published.

In the original video posted to the TikTok account @fluffygaileena, Gail introduces herself one last time, before signing out for good.

The video then shows her sitting in her car, crying on camera while talking about everything she is going to miss about her former workplace.