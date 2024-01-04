Who is Jeffrey Epstein and what are the trending court documents about?

- Advertisement -

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a millionaire known for associating with celebrities, politicians, billionaires and prolific stars.

Epstein was initially arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after he was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Epstein died in a New York prison cell on 10 August as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender.

This time, he was accused of running a “vast network” of underage girls for sex. He pleaded not guilty.

What are these records about?

The documents being unsealed are part of a lawsuit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre.

She is one of the dozens of women who sued Epstein saying he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the US Virgin Islands and New Mexico.

What is in the documents?

US district judge Loretta A Preska, who evaluated the documents to decide what should be unsealed, said in her December order that she was releasing the records because much of the information within them was already public.

Some records have been released, either in part or in full, in other court cases. Much of the rest involve topics and people who have been exhaustively covered in nearly two decades’ worth of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews, books and testimony at Maxwell’s criminal trial.

There are also boldface names of public figures known to have associated with Epstein over the years, but whose relationships with him have already been well-documented elsewhere.

Who are named in Jeffrey Epstein documents?

Hundreds of pages of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein have been publicly released. The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio among others.