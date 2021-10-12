type here...
Who is she?-Prince David Osei charges on Leila Djansi over anti-LGBTQ bill

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian Star Actor and NPP sympathizer, Prince David Osei yesterday took to social media to share his thoughts on the LGBTQI subject.

In a post shared, the actor spoke against LGBTQ+ activism in the country. He published that in the beginning, God created Adam and Eve, not Steve and Steve.

With this, he means it’s unwise for one to change their genders for anything citing that for all of human history boy met a girl and a girl met a boy.

Prince shared a video of the speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin assuring Ghanaians that same sex marriage would never be accepted as lawful under his watch.

Prince David Osei backed his post with a statement from Ben Shapiro.

He wrote: Proud of this Ghana ??????????.. 1 Voice In the beginning God created Adam and Eve not Steve and Steve!! “No one is denying one’s humanity if you Gay. But we are not supposed to pretend that men are women and women are men.

We won’t modify basic biology because it threatens one’s subjective sense of being Gay. For all of human history boy met girl, girl met boy! You can’t magically change your gender, you can’t magically change your age, you can’t magically change your sex” Ben Shapiro.

A fan under the comments section of David’s post notified him that Leila Djansi is one of the few Ghanaians who has been motivating the rights of the LGBTQ+ in Ghana hence it’s likely she will stop casting him in her movies.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians should stop celebrating Sam George, he’s a dangerous man – Leila Djansi

Prince David Osei, who seemed peeved by the fan’ submission quizzed who Leila is, asking again if she is God or made him the star he is today. This is a clear indication that the actor doesn’t give a damn about the filmmaker and what she stands for.

Source:GHPAGE

