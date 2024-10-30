GhPageEntertainmentWho Wants To Marry Me?- Delay Asks Fans
Entertainment

Who Wants To Marry Me?- Delay Asks Fans

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Media personality, Delay seems nonchalant about both the curses by the late Akua Donkor and being dragged by controversial media personality, Afia Schwar.

Even though a lot of netizens are dragging her across social media platforms, Delay chose to focus on other stuff she deems relevant.

Delay took to social media to spark a controversy after her recent post on her Facebook page.

The media personality posted a very beautiful picture of herself and questioned her fans and Ghanaians at large if any man had an interest in leading her to the alter.

Delay wrote “Who wants to marry me?” in her recent post on Facebook.

- GhPage
cf5ac352 db49 4b43 a1c3 db004e85465e
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways