Who Wants To Marry Me?- Delay Asks Fans

Media personality, Delay seems nonchalant about both the curses by the late Akua Donkor and being dragged by controversial media personality, Afia Schwar.

Even though a lot of netizens are dragging her across social media platforms, Delay chose to focus on other stuff she deems relevant.

Delay took to social media to spark a controversy after her recent post on her Facebook page.

The media personality posted a very beautiful picture of herself and questioned her fans and Ghanaians at large if any man had an interest in leading her to the alter.

Delay wrote “Who wants to marry me?” in her recent post on Facebook.