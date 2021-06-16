- Advertisement -

The mother of the late Emmanuel Osei, the police constable guiding the bullion van who was killed by armed men days ago has broken silence over her son’s death.

In an interview with Citi TV, the mother questioned who would now take care of her now that Emmanuel is no more.

According to her, Emmanuel was the only person she had in the world but the gunmen who attacked the bullion van have taken away her hope and joy.

She made this statement when Ghana Police Service led by the IGP visited her to mourn with her and the family following their loss.

The IGP in consoling the mother of the deceased policeman assured her that his outfit would do everything possible to make sure the perpetrators are brought to book.

In other news, information on social media suggests that one person has been arrested in connection to a bullion attack.

Corporal Osei and one woman died during a broad daylight robbery in Korle Bu after some armed robbers sitting on motorbikes attacked a bullion van carrying an undisclosed amount of money and bolted with it.