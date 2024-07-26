type here...
GhPageNews"Whoever I endorse will become the next president of Ghana" - Nana...
News

“Whoever I endorse will become the next president of Ghana” – Nana Agradaa predicts

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah aka Nana Agradaa, has predicted that whoever she supports in the upcoming general elections will become the next president.

Recall that some time ago, Nana Agradaa emphatically stated that she was not going to involve herself in politics.

However, Nana Agradaa has made a sharp U-Turn, this time around claiming that whoever she endorsed before the election would become president and would remain in office until her death.

Speaking in a now-viral video, she stated: “I had decided not to follow politics, but now I feel the need to state where I stand. So, in 2024, I, Agradaa, will choose the party I support. You know that I have never endorsed anything that fails, so this year, I will openly declare my stance. If you think I owe you, come out and speak.”

Nana Agradaa goes semi-nude on social media - Video

Agradaa also said her extensive reach on social media has a significant impact, which will further boost her endorsement.

“From now on, the battle lines are drawn because when I speak, it has a significant impact. Among all the people on social media who speak for presidents, no one is louder or has a wider reach than me. I had decided not to involve myself in politics, but now I have changed my mind,” she said.

She added, “The person I decide to support will become president, whether you like it or not, and once they take the presidential seat, they will remain there unless I am no longer alive. This is a directive from God. The 2024 election is a do-or-die affair. We are all going to get involved, and we won’t stay silent anymore.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, July 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.6mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways