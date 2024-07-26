“Whoever I endorse will become the next president of Ghana” – Nana Agradaa predicts

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah aka Nana Agradaa, has predicted that whoever she supports in the upcoming general elections will become the next president.

Recall that some time ago, Nana Agradaa emphatically stated that she was not going to involve herself in politics.

However, Nana Agradaa has made a sharp U-Turn, this time around claiming that whoever she endorsed before the election would become president and would remain in office until her death.

Speaking in a now-viral video, she stated: “I had decided not to follow politics, but now I feel the need to state where I stand. So, in 2024, I, Agradaa, will choose the party I support. You know that I have never endorsed anything that fails, so this year, I will openly declare my stance. If you think I owe you, come out and speak.”

Agradaa also said her extensive reach on social media has a significant impact, which will further boost her endorsement.

“From now on, the battle lines are drawn because when I speak, it has a significant impact. Among all the people on social media who speak for presidents, no one is louder or has a wider reach than me. I had decided not to involve myself in politics, but now I have changed my mind,” she said.

She added, “The person I decide to support will become president, whether you like it or not, and once they take the presidential seat, they will remain there unless I am no longer alive. This is a directive from God. The 2024 election is a do-or-die affair. We are all going to get involved, and we won’t stay silent anymore.”