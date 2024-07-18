type here...
Who’s his father? – Ghanaians ask Asantewaa as her hubby fails to make an appearance at her baby’s dedication ceremony (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Recall that months ago, Asantewaa subtly revealed on social media that she had given birth.

The news of the birth of her first child wowed many social media users because her critics always ridiculed her for being childless.

As confirmed, Asantewaa gave birth in the US and returned to Ghana with the little King after some months.

Earlier this month, she travelled back to the US to prepare ahead of the christening and dedication ceremony of her son.

Ghanaians joyfully react as Asantewaa reportedly gives birth in the US

Despite the success of the aforementioned events, Ghanaians on social media have sparked a hot debate on social media concerning the biological father of Asantewaa’s child.

This new debate stems from Asantewaa’s hubby’s non-appearance during his son’s dedication inside Archbishop Adonteng Boateng’s church.

In a video that has landed on social media, a part of Asantewaa’s family members were present at the vent but the father of her child was nowhere to be found.

This has led to a series of questions being thrown at the actress about the current relationship between her and her hubby as well as the real father of her child.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

