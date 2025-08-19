Why are Gospel musicians not celebrating my wife?- Hopeson Ardoye questions

Hopeson Ardoye, Ghanaian politician and husband of Gospel musician who doubles as a media personality, Empress Gifty has questioned Ghanaian gospel musicians.

It is no news to entertainment lovers that Empress Gifty was declared the Artiste Of The Year in the last Ghana Music Awards, the USA version.

Following the win, the Gospel musicians and her husband have been celebrating online, trumpeting that the musician is a woman of substance and a gospel enigma.

Amid the celebration, Hopeson Ardoye has questioned why Gospel musicians are not celebrating Empress Gifty enough.

In a self recorded video, troubled Hopeson Ardoye stated that he and his wife are still in a state of joy because the wife has added a new achievement to the numerous ones she already have.

However, Hopeson said that he is troubled at the fact that colleague gospel musicians of his wife are not celebrating her enough.

According to him, if it were a secular musician, the collages would have taken to their respective socials to praise and congratulate them, however, the story has changed with his wife.

Speaking with his wife, Hopeson Ardoye questioned “Empress what surprises me a lot is that your colleague gospel musicians are they not happy that you won?”

Adding that, “You see, when it comes to the secular musicians, when a secular musician wins, you see the colleagues posting and congratulating them. So why are your colleague gospel musicians not congratulating you?”

To the Gispel musicians, Hopeson Ardoye said “You see, you have to do unto others what you want others to do unto you”.