Why are people praying for my marriage to end? – Afua Asantewaa asks

By Qwame Benedict
Seems there are rumours in town about the marriage of socialite and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum being in shambles.

In a new video which has gone viral, Afua Asantewaa has called out wishing for that to happen asking about their interest in always hoping for her marriage to end.

In the video stated that she is aware the first thing some people do when they wake up is to check if she was still married to her husband because waiting for the day things would go south.

She explained that people are unhappy that she is always happy, beaming with smiles and also all over the place so they just want her husband to leave her for another woman.

According to her, she is a happy person and always wants her home to be filled with happiness so there is no way her husband is going to leave her for someone else.

