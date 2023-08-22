type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“Why are you disgracing your father and” – Woman weeps after her...
News

“Why are you disgracing your father and” – Woman weeps after her son was caught stealing (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video has captured heartbreaking moment a mother was scolding his son after he was caught stealing on the street.

In the video trending online, it appeared that the young man has been beating to stupor after he was caught in such immoral action.

A woman, who seems to be his mom, could be seen wailing, crying in pain as she hit her son for misbehaving. According to the mother, the young man kept disgracing their family despite everything they do for him.

The distraught mom said she gives him money every time for his upkeep but he seems uncontended and steal people things without their permission.

Watch the video below:

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.7 ° F
77.7 °
77.7 °
84 %
2.4mph
100 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways