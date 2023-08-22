“Why are you disgracing your father and” – Woman weeps after her son was caught stealing (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video has captured heartbreaking moment a mother was scolding his son after he was caught stealing on the street.

In the video trending online, it appeared that the young man has been beating to stupor after he was caught in such immoral action.

A woman, who seems to be his mom, could be seen wailing, crying in pain as she hit her son for misbehaving. According to the mother, the young man kept disgracing their family despite everything they do for him.

The distraught mom said she gives him money every time for his upkeep but he seems uncontended and steal people things without their permission.

Watch the video below: