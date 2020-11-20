type here...
Entertainment

Why Bulldog hates Akufo-Addo so much – Shatta Wale exposes Manager

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Wale in an interview has disclosed why his manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog dislikes Akufo-Addo and criticize him at the least chance.

According to the Shatta Movement Boss, his manager does not in any way mean to disrespect the First Gentleman of the Land, however, he condemns him.

Revealing the reasons why Shatta said the collapse of Gold dealership and Investment Firm Menzgold is the reason his manager dislikes the current government.

He continued that Bulldog invested more than one and half million in to the Menzgold and he is doing everything possible to get the attention of the president where he can get his money.

Aside from this, he is an Artist Manager at Zylofon Music and there is no doubt the collapse of Menzgold affected the music brand as well.

Meanwhile on Okay FM, Bulldog says should Akufo-Addo win in the December polls, then there’s no God.

According to him, Nana Addo has performed terribly and placed the lives of Ghanaians on a deadly end, making them suffer the more compared to when he was not in power.

He adds the president is responsible for the many deaths in the country. Explaining his point, Shatta Wale’s manager averred that Nana Addo and his government only came to collapse many financial institutions.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

This according to Bulldog have rendered many jobless and forced many to commit suicide, others now poor because there’s no money for them to live on

Paraphrasing his words, Bulldog said; “I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey.

This is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold.

“ If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds.

He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep”

Source:GHPAGE

