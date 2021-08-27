type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWhy can't people gossip about how you helped them - Medikal questions
Entertainment

Why can’t people gossip about how you helped them – Medikal questions

By Qwame Benedict
Why can't people gossip about how you helped them - Medikal questions
Medikal
- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal is thinking out loud as to why people who gossip find it difficult to gossip about the good things those they are gossiping about have done to them.

Medikal has actually beefed up several of his coworkers, particularly those with whom he began his career as a rapper.

Incarcerated musician Showboy, in particular, has been one of his arch-nemeses, and despite Medikal, not responding to him, he continues to throw shades at him when he gets the chance.

Medikal posted: “They don’t gossip about how you helped them tho”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Medikal
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 27, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
81.2 ° F
81.2 °
81.2 °
73 %
2.7mph
100 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News