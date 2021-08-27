Why can’t people gossip about how you helped them – Medikal questions

- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal is thinking out loud as to why people who gossip find it difficult to gossip about the good things those they are gossiping about have done to them.

Medikal has actually beefed up several of his coworkers, particularly those with whom he began his career as a rapper.

Incarcerated musician Showboy, in particular, has been one of his arch-nemeses, and despite Medikal, not responding to him, he continues to throw shades at him when he gets the chance.

Medikal posted: “They don’t gossip about how you helped them tho”

See the screenshot of his post below: