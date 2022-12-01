- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has been sentenced to 10 days in prison by the High Court “B” Tema for defaming Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

In a verdict delivered Thursday, December 1, 2022, TV host Nana Ama McBrown, and her panelists, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic were convicted of contempt of court.

The trio has been charged 5,000 penalty units each, amounting to a fine of GHC180,000 (GHC60,000 each), for publicly discussing a lawsuit brought against Afia on United Showbiz in July.

However, Dr Fadda Dickson, manager of the Despite Media Group – owners of UTV – was acquitted and discharged by the court.

His acquittal was based on the fact that he rendered an official apology to Chairman Wontumi in a letter that was also broadcast on UTV and further published on various social media platforms of the media house.

Despite Fadda Dickson’s apology on behalf of Despite Media, Chairman Wontumi refused to give comments with intention of filing a contempt.

In the meantime, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Afia Schwar who is currently in Turkey for a hair transplant procedure.