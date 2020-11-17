type here...
GhPage News Why do you always blame people for your problems? - Funny Face's...
News

Why do you always blame people for your problems? – Funny Face’s baby mama questions him

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face-Vanessa-Lil-Win-Maame-Yeboah
- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face has been in the news for some days now following his new attack on the mother of his twins who is also pregnant for him.

The baby mama of the actor who spoke in an interview for the first time since their marital issues came up few months ago.

We all remember months ago, Funny Face came out on social media to cry out to people to help him get back with his baby mama since she had ran away from his house with their twins.

According to reports, Kumawood actor Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and other comic actors played various roles leading the break down of his marriage.

Well, the baby mama identified as Vanessa has questioned why Funny Face keeps blaming people for their break down when the main reason why things didn’t work between them is left and pushed aside.

Vanessa in the interview stated that at the begining of the problem, the comic actor blamed Lil Win as the one behind his wife running away from their home with her daughters.

She went on to say that along the line, he blamed other people now he is blaming television personality turned consellor Maame Yeboah Aseidu for his marital predicaments.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The baby mama stated it now doesn’t make sense the the actor would keep blaming people therefore asking people to help him seek medical attention before he loses his mind.

“Why do you keep blaming you problems on other people”, she said during the interview.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News