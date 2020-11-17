Why do you always blame people for your problems? – Funny Face’s baby mama questions him

- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face has been in the news for some days now following his new attack on the mother of his twins who is also pregnant for him.

The baby mama of the actor who spoke in an interview for the first time since their marital issues came up few months ago.

We all remember months ago, Funny Face came out on social media to cry out to people to help him get back with his baby mama since she had ran away from his house with their twins.

According to reports, Kumawood actor Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and other comic actors played various roles leading the break down of his marriage.

Well, the baby mama identified as Vanessa has questioned why Funny Face keeps blaming people for their break down when the main reason why things didn’t work between them is left and pushed aside.

Vanessa in the interview stated that at the begining of the problem, the comic actor blamed Lil Win as the one behind his wife running away from their home with her daughters.

She went on to say that along the line, he blamed other people now he is blaming television personality turned consellor Maame Yeboah Aseidu for his marital predicaments.

The baby mama stated it now doesn’t make sense the the actor would keep blaming people therefore asking people to help him seek medical attention before he loses his mind.

“Why do you keep blaming you problems on other people”, she said during the interview.