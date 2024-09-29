Why don’t you look for me when you are in opposition – Otumfuo asks NDC

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced his concerns over what he describes as a lack of attention from the (NDC) whenever they are not in power.

The revered King made these remarks during a visit by the NDC’s 2024 election running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Otumfuo, while expressing his admiration for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, encouraged her to remain humble and committed throughout her campaign journey.

However, he took the opportunity to address a broader issue, noting that he and his palace often felt overlooked by the party during their time in opposition.

“I always ask her, ‘Why does the NDC distance itself from me when you are out of power?’ They visit frequently when in power, but disappear when they are not. When Naana was chosen, I was here and heard about it, but no one came to introduce her to me. You selected her before the NPP chose NAPO [as running mate]. When they brought him here, I questioned why Naana had not been brought to greet me.

“So when I met her in Cape Coast, I asked her to dance with me, even though she hadn’t come to greet me. I’ve known her for a long time; when she was Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, I always recognised her good works and respect for me,” Otumfuo said.

“Today, it is due to politics; my son John Mahama has chosen her as his running mate. I told her when she was first selected (for the 2020 elections) to remain humble and dedicated in her campaign. In both the NPP and NDC, we seek someone who will bring development to the nation. My sole aim is to see Ghana progress,” Otumfuo added.

Otumfuo also clarified that his palace is apolitical and open to all parties, emphasising that it does not endorse the New Patriotic Party or any other party.

“The NPP has chosen my grandchild Matthew Opoku Prempeh as their vice-presidential candidate. He is indeed my grandchild, but that does not mean I have aligned the palace with the NPP or the NDC,” Otumfuo stated.