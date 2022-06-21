type here...
"Why I am not on talking terms with Akufo-Addo"— Fmr. Energy Minister...
"Why I am not on talking terms with Akufo-Addo"— Fmr. Energy Minister explains 

By Albert
“Why I am not on talking terms with Akufo-Addo”— Fmr. Energy Minister explains 
Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has explained why his relationship with President Akufo-Addo has fallen off even after serving in his government.

According to him, although he does not hate Akufo-Addo, he is currently not on talking terms with him.

Speaking on Asempa FM and detailing what has necessitated the quiet bad blood between himself and Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Agyarko said he knew he delivered on his mandate as a Minister and thus could not understand why the President would relegate him to the background.

“I don’t have a relationship with the President. People get married for 30 years and get divorced. Of course, we are not on speaking terms, not because of hatred.

Mr Agyarko said he has learned to move even after he was removed as Energy Minister by President Akufo-Addo some years ago.


“But I have learnt to move on. Because at the end of the day, that’s how life is. I would not allow someone to bring me so low for me to hate him. I don’t hate him.”

Speaking about how his relationship with the President has deteriorated, Mr Agyarko said the last time he spoke to Akufo-Addo was a year ago.

“I have not spoken to him, not even over the phone.” The last time I spoke to him face-to-face was about a year ago“.

Mr Boakye Agyarko who wanted to lead the NPP in 2022, also criticized Akufo-Addo’s performance by stating that the economy was not in a good place.

