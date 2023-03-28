type here...
Why I benched Thomas Partey against Angola – Chris Hughton explains

By Bra Stash
According to Chris Hughton, head coach of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey was unable to play in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola due to minor injury issues.

The Arsenal midfielder had previously played the full duration of Ghana’s 1-0 win over Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite this, he was unexpectedly absent from the team for the 2023 AFCON qualifier at the November 11 Stadium on Monday, which ended in a draw with Osman Bukari scoring the equalizer to cancel out Joao Lucas’ penalty kick.

Hughton confirmed to the press after the game that Partey’s absence was due to injury.

Thomas has some small issues, he has some small injury issues and we felt it was too big a risk to start him,” Hughton said.

Aside Partey, Denis Odoi, Salisu Mohammed, Andre Ayew and Alexander Djiku missed the game to varied injuries.

Black Stars newbie Kingsley Schindler filled in for Odoi at right full back, while Joseph Aidoo came in for Djiku.

