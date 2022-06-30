“Why I couldn’t stop masturbating” – Gospel artist MOG shares

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel artist MOG has shared his battle with masturbating and how he eventually defeated the strong desire to continually pleasure himself.

According to him, he found it extremely difficult to break free from the shackles of masturbation until the Holy Spirit intervened.

Sharing his experience as an adventurous teenager who did drugs, smoked, and drank alcohol, MOG shared that his fight with masturbation did not stop even after converting to Christianity.

MOG shared that he was bent on quitting masturbation and as a result confided in his spiritual fathers and leaders for guidance and advice but it failed to yield the results he wanted.

It had to take the spiritual intervention of the Holy Spirit for MOG to have his freedom from masturbation. According to him, all the help he sought at the time would not have helped him to break free.

As a strong spiritual entanglement, MOG asserts that it could only take the Holy Spirit to deliver him from the self-pleasing act.

