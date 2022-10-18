- Advertisement -

The wife of celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo, also known as Tracy Sarkcess, has shared why she gave him a chance.

According to her, she did not foresee herself getting married to Sarkodie when their friendship started at a relatively young age.

As a girl from a well-to-do family, she was mostly focused on her studies and was not ready to give in to the pressures from boys like Sarkodie.

Although Sarkodie was the shy type who could not muster the courage to tell her how he felt, Tracy said she knew he loved her.

“My cousin only informed me when I was about to leave for Germany,” she told TV3’s Berla Mundi.

Tracy and Sarkodie’s relationship has become an ideal example for people who want to build a firm foundation for a sustainable marriage.

Tracy, on the other hand, stated that she needed to be convinced of what was in store for her before she decided to date, court, and marry Sarkodie.

“At a point, I just wanted to send him to Germany, so he could work, make money, and do something for himself. I did not believe in the music thing he was doing,” Tracy added.

Speaking about what she likes about Sarkodie and why she even decided to marry him, Tracy said Sarkodie was a visionary gentleman who possessed good leadership skills.

She added that she was his only focus, had his “head in the right place” and also remained loyal to her throughout.

“My husband, I don’t know how to describe him. He is blessed with a vision and creates a vision—tells you what he sees. As a woman, if you find someone like that, who has his head in the right place, you will know he was the right person.”

Tracy added that Sarkodie was once mean to her. Although she did not explain, it could be inferred that after Tracy had fallen for him, she also decided to sometimes play hard to get.

“We do have adult time; go on a date,” Tracy concluded.

"He was a man of vision" – Tracy Sarkcess on why she chose Sarkodie



Sarkodie and Tracy got married in 2018 after several years of being together. Their marriage has produced two kids, Adalyn Owusu Addo and Michael Owusu Addo Jnr.

Sarkodie and Tracy Owusu Addo’s love story has inspired many considering how they two were there for each other through thick and thin.

But there is more to the story than what meets the eye and ear.

Sarkodie in a recent conversation revealed what Tracy told him when he returned to Ghana after living in Germany for many years and how they eventually reconnected.

According to Sarkodie, when he first met Tracy, their relationship was short-lived because she moved to live in Germany.

After several years, he was in the studio recording when he had the information that Tracy had come back to Ghana.

Sarkodie revealed that he was battling a severe heartbreak at the time and had rechanneled his energy into making music.

As a result, he was over the moon when he heard that Tracy had returned. He rushed to meet her. However, when he got there, he did not like what he saw and what he was told.

Sarkodie said he did not like how guys were getting so up close and personal with Tracy and also Tracy told him ” you look so grown” a comment that rubbed him the wrong way.

“I got really mad when she said to me that I was grown. I was mad. She came to apologize and that led to what you see today,” Sarkodie said.

However, Sarkodie when asked why he married Tracy said “The reason I knew it was her is that I have no reason. I have my spec and every man has that, but with her, I have no reason.“

