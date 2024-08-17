Why I didn’t wish Becca on her birthday – Bisa Kdei spills it all (Video)

Bisa Kdei who’s an old-time friend of Becca has revealed why she didn’t wish the songstress on her birthday.

Speaking in an interview on GhPage Media’s Rash Hour Show, Bisa Kdei confirmed that he and Becca used to be close friends years ago.

However, he didn’t wish her a happy birthday this year because they’ve both grown and now finding ways and means to navigate adulthood.

Bisa also dismissed the rumours that he’s no longer on good talking terms with Becca.

To confirm his assertion, he quickly wished Becca a happy birthday and the best life has to offer her.

The ‘Mansa’ hitmaker also disclosed that he has stopped wishing people on their birthdays on his social media pages for personal reasons.

Watch the video below to know more…