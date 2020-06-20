Why I have not done any song against the NPP – Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has in an exclusive chat will fellow rapper Manifest on Instagram Live explained why the assertion that he is NPP bias is flawed.

The famous rapper mentioned that he did not see the need to record a song to address the economic mishaps in the current dispensation.

According to him, the songs he did under the National Democratic Congress'(NDC) administration could easily apply to the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) as well.

In his opinion, the two major parties in the country are doing the nation a major disservice and are out to enrich themselves rather than develop the country.

Sarkodie explained that if politicians, regardless of what party they belonged to, would not be greedy and weighed every action they took to ascertain if it will be beneficial to the country we would develop as a people.

He made these statements after Manifest hit him with the question of the one thing he would change about Ghana if he could.

Sarkodie came under a lot of fire from NDC partisans and officials after he criticised Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, for his insensitive George Floyd murder cartoon tweet.

Sammy Gyamfi cartoon

In Sarkodie’s opinion, it was wrong for Sammy to try to score political points with an issue as delicate as George Floyd’s painful xenophobic murder and asked the lawyer to take his post down.

Sarkodie tweet

Partisans and some party members of the NDC came for the musician’s head as DELA EDEM, Communication Officer of the NDC, called Sarkodie arrogant and disrespectful for his comments.

US-based experienced media personality, Kevin Taylor, also called Sarkodie NPP biased, as he claimed the rapper seems to have run out of lyrics for ”diss” songs for the NPP as he was doing when the NDC was in power.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Sarkodie in his chat with Manifest denied these allegations and clarified that he makes music as inspired and would not just hit the studio to record a song for the NPP.