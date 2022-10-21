- Advertisement -

Even at his advanced age, American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has spoken up about his single status and why he is still single at 45.

The 45-year-old posted on his Instagram page that his main objection to marriage is a lack of trust.

The affluent boxer insisted that although he has nothing against married individuals, he prefers to adhere to his own personal conviction.

He stated:

“Everybody always ask me when am i getting married or why am i not married. I am not married for the same reason the divorce rate is so high. The only person I will trust is myself. Therefore, it eliminates disappointments.”

“I have nothing against people who are married, these are just my personal beliefs. What are your thoughts on marriage?”

A man has dumped a lady he was preparing to make his wife after discovering she has a daughter which she hid from him.

After their engagement, a single mother’s fiance dumped her for an undisclosed reason, and she posted her pain on social media.

After her fiance told her he wanted nothing to do with her shortly after their engagement, the single mother going by the name of Favour posted their discussions.

The fiance simply waived her off with the statement, “I gave you the ring because I wanted to and now, I don’t want to,” when Favour implored him to explain why in the chats.

In a video posted to Tiktok, the single mother can be seen sobbing uncontrollably.

